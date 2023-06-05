Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of June 5-11.

True crime obsession — and profiting off of it — plays out onscreen in Based on a True Story (June 8 on Peacock), starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, easily topping our list this week. Also premiering on streaming is Apple TV+‘s The Crowded Room (June 9), in which Tom Holland plays a man arrested for a shocking crime and Amanda Seyfried the investigator out to solve the mystery.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns (June 7 on FXX), with more shenanigans and guest stars including Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Freeform brings a new mystery and cast (and again, multiple time periods) for Cruel Summer Season 2 (June 5).

Over on Fox on Stars on Mars (June 5), celebrities must complete missions while living in an authentic simulated Mars base, with William Shatner serving as mission control and one contestant voted out each week. And on June 11 are the Tony Awards (CBS), celebrating excellence on Broadway and continuing as an unscripted telecast as planned.

Returning to the list from last week are The Idol (was #2) and America’s Got Talent (was #6).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?