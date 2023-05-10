Tom Holland is trading in Peter Parker’s crime-fighting ways as Spider-Man to take on the role of Danny Sullivan in the first trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming series The Crowded Room.

Set to premiere Friday, June 9, The Crowded Room is a limited series created by Academy Award-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman. The show will debut with the first three episodes and will unveil one new installment each Friday through July 28 on Apple TV+.

As teased in the trailer above, Danny finds himself at the center of a mystery as he’s arrested following his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Described as a captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story begins to unfold and is pieced together.

“Sometimes I think that night marked me,” Holland’s Danny says at the beginning of the tease. “Everything that came afterward couldn’t be a coincidence, could it?” he adds.

Brought into the police station by Rya, she asks him, “Danny, you don’t really seem like a dangerous person. Can you tell me how I ended up here?”

Revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, the interviews make way for twists and turns that will lead Danny to a life-altering revelation. Along with featuring Holland and Seyfried, the series also stars Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger.

A co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency, The Crowded Room is executive produced by Goldsman, Holland, Alexandra Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Yarvin Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and director Kornel Mundruczo.

The Crowded Room, Series Premiere, Friday, June 9, Apple TV+