“We are literally going viral!” Ava (Kaley Cuoco) exclaims to Nathan (Chris Messina) in the Based on a True Story trailer. But that’s not necessarily a good thing.

“Do we have to wake up to murders every morning?” he asks. The answer, it appears, is yes, especially considering, “they’re talking about this serial killer that’s basically in our backyard, it’s so exciting,” she says.

They can’t pay the bills, he lost his job, and they have a baby on the way, so they have to figure out how to get by. Ava’s solution: They make a podcast and bring the killer on it (“force him to do it”). But will they end up in too deep? Watch the full trailer above.

Based on a True Story, with all eight episodes dropping on Thursday, June 8 on Peacock, follows a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. In addition to Cuoco and Messina, it stars Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li.

“Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories — they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show,” showrunner, creator, executive producer, and writer Craig Rosenberg previously said.

“I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting — the city where everybody wants to be famous — became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder,” he continued. “Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make.”

The dark comedic thriller is also executive produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (Aggregate Films), Cuoco, and Alex Buono (who directed the first and last episodes). Roxie Rodriguez (Aggregate Films) and Melissa Blake are co-executive producers.

