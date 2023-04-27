‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Sets Season 16 Return at FXX

Your summer just got a little brighter as FX unveiled the Season 16 premiere date for its much-loved comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The series picks up Wednesday, June 7 with two back-to-back episodes on FXX beginning at 10 ET/PT. The installments will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and will continue to follow that release pattern each Wednesday with one new episode airing following the premiere.

In the show’s 16th season, The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines as they address inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and celebrity-branded products. In case you forgot, the show’s characters include Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito).

And while Sunny may be returning for sweet 16, they’re anything but. Viewers will follow along as the group yearns for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.

As teased in the logline, Season 16 will see Mac battle with allergies and long-distance dating, while Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, and Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics. Meanwhile, Frank wrestles for his gun and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health.

Ultimately, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage that will see a few familiar figures from the past rear their heads. In other words, you won’t want to miss it. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by creator Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, David Hornsby, Scott Marder, and Victor Hsu.

Catch up with The Gang at Paddy’s Pub this summer, and stay tuned for more on Season 16 as we approach the premiere date.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 16 Premiere, Wednesday, June 7, 10pm ET/PT, FXX (next day on Hulu)