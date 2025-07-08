For those who’ve watched And Just Like That since the very first episode, you probably did a double take when Lisa Todd Wexley’s (Nicole Ari Parker) father died in the July 3 episode… because he already died, right? Viewers immediately recalled LTW talking about her dad’s death when Big (Chris Noth) died in the first season.

While fans took to social media to call out what they thought was a continuity “mistake” made by the writers, the And Just Like That production team revealed that’s not the case whatsoever. There’s a simple explanation — and Lisa Todd’s dad definitely didn’t die twice.

The team told The Hollywood Reporter that the deceased father Lisa Todd was talking about in Season 1 was her stepfather. “I was exactly the same when my father died last year,” Lisa told Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in the first season. Her biological father, played by Billy Dee Williams in Season 2, was the one who died in Season 3.

Lisa Todd’s father died after a stroke. At his Pippin-themed funeral, Lisa Todd gave an emotional eulogy for her father. Parker revealed how the death of Lisa Todd’s dad will impact her moving forward in the third season of the Sex and the City spinoff.

“It comes as a surprise, and like any human, losing someone you love is earth-shattering, no matter how old you are,” she told Variety. “It does shake her ground in a way that makes her a little bit more focused — maybe a little hyper-focused. And now her marriage is, you know, not in trouble, but someone else can get her attention in this vulnerable place. So I think the death made her unsteady in a way that she might not even realize.”

And Just Like That, Season 3, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max