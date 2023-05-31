Brie Larson’s ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Sets Premiere Date on Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s limited drama series Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Brie Larson, is set to debut with two episodes on the streamer in October.

Based on the best-selling debut novel of the same name from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, The series, set in the early 1950s, follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), “whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society,” as per the official synopsis. “When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.”

After the two-episode debut Friday, October 13, new episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through November 24, 2023.

Starring alongside Larson is Top Gun: Maverick‘s Lewis Pullman, How to Get Away with Murder‘s Aja Naomi King, The Flight Attendant‘s Stephanie Koenig, The Big Bang Theory‘s Kevin Sussman, Gaslit‘s Patrick Walker, and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Thomas Mann.

Lessons in Chemistry is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (Unbelievable) executive produces alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

Other Apple Originals from renowned storytellers and based on books include Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux, Lisey’s Story, written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Julianne Moore; Custom of the Country from director Sofia Coppola and adapted from Edith Wharton’s novel, Five Days At Memorial, a new limited series, from John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, and the now-canceled global series Shantaram alongside the renewed Pachinko.

Lessons in Chemistry Series Premiere, Friday, October 13, Apple TV+