Scott Pilgrim is making his onscreen return — this time in the form of a Netflix anime series! The yet-to-be-titled project will see the original stars of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World returning to voice their roles.

Author and artist of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski will serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers on the animated series with Edgar Wright attached to executive produce. As fans know, Wright co-wrote, directed and produced the 2010 film led by Michael Cera, who will erive his titular role. Award-winning animation house Science SARU (DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) serves as animation studio with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora.

“We’re getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure,” said Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. “We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&As, remembrances, and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now…” Wright shared in a statement. “Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

For those who need a reminder, in addition to Cera, the original cast featured Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Along with O’Malley, Grabinski, Wright, and Choi, the series is executive produced by Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall, Nira Park. Original songs and score by Anamanaguchi along with Joseph Trapanese will be incorporated into the show.

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming project as it continues to take shape at Netflix, and stream the 2010 film on the platform leading up to the release.

Scott Pilgrim Untitled Anime Series, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix