Kim Sounds Off on Kanye West’s ‘Damaging’ Lies in ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Kardashians Season 3 premiere.]

Kim Kardashian has largely kept quiet in response to her ex-husband Kanye West‘s recent controversies. In The Kardashians Season 3 premiere, the Skims founder shares how she really feels about her ex posting their text conversations online for the world to see, his loaded public comments about Kris Jenner, and how it all affects their four children, North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm.

Kim breaks down crying when venting about the stress of this “damaging” dynamic to her mom, saying that Kanye made up the rumor that she had an affair with Drake when they were married — a rumor that has since followed her around for years.

“He has made up the most insane narrative about you and [my sex tape] and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies and all the stuff,” she says to Kris, adding in a solo interview, “I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is going to be on the internet.”

Texts with Kanye — the ones he had shared on his own — then appear on screen. One of the exchanges was a plea from Kris to stop talking badly about her publicly, saying she isn’t emotionally equipped to handle the stress of it at her age. Kim continues to vent to Kris, crying over how her kids could one day perceive all of the public turmoil.

“All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the f**k to call it — is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that and I know that, like, is the best thing for that,” she says.

These public comments and confrontational internet activity, Kim says, was a problem during their marriage as well. “He is the one that is hurting me the most. He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our full marriage, he accused me of that publicly,” she tells Kris.

The stress of keeping her “s**t together” for the sake of the kids when her ex wasn’t doing the same, Kim says, was becoming too much for her to handle. Kanye does not appear in the episode.

Elsewhere in the premiere, Khloé Kardashian reveals her struggle to connect with her baby after welcoming a son via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. She does not reveal her son’s name in the episode (it’s bleeped out when she tells the producers on camera).

Additionally, Kendall Jenner teaches Kylie Jenner how to drive a stick shift, the family and James Corden (whose Fulwell 73 productions produces The Kardashians) attend a party for Kendall’s 818 tequila brand, and Khloé informs her family about the potentially cancerous melanoma on her cheek. Oh, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker set a new sex “record” for themselves while Khloé waits upstairs, and Scott Disick jokes(?) that he and Khloé should go on a date.

The Kardashians have always used the reality show to share their feelings about the headlines about their lives, but they have received some criticism for still being vague when they do divulge personal details. What did you think of Kim and Khloé’s personal reveals in the episode? Did you think they were holding back? Is it their prerogative to do so? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

