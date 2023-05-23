MTV Sets 2023 Video Music Awards Date for Live Show From Prudential Center

MTV has officially revealed that the highly anticipated 2023 Video Music Awards will make a grand comeback at the renowned Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday, September 12. This marks the third time the event has taken place in the venue in the last five years and will be broadcasted live across more than 150 countries, captivating a worldwide audience of devoted fans.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs!” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+. “Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event.”

As always, the show will pay homage to the finest music videos of the previous year, featuring the industry’s most prominent stars’ awe-inspiring performances, memorable tributes, and awe-inspiring appearances.

“Prudential Center is extremely excited to welcome back the VMAs to New Jersey for a second consecutive year and for the third time in the last five years,” said Sean Saadeh, EVP of Entertainment, Prudential Center. “As Prudential Center continues to position itself as a top five venue in the world, we could not be more thankful for the strong relationship we have established with the entire VMAs’ team. Last year’s show had some of the biggest superstars and legends hit the stage, and we can’t wait to see what is in store for this year!”

“Awarding Newark as host city for the 2023 VMAs echoes not only our selection by MTV in 2022 and 2019, but also reverberates our city’s historic vibe as a hotbed of musical genius. Starting with America’s first known composer in 1759, through the jazz explosion in the 1920s, and up to today’s full spectrum of genres from hip hop to opera, Newark has long served as America’s turntable for harmonic expression,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. “The relevance of the Video Music Awards rising up today from the same city that registered the film and video industry’s first nitrocellulose patent is not lost on me as Newark continues to sit squarely at the crossroads of motion picture and music.”

Last year’s show was hosted by Nicki Minaj, who was honored during the show with the Video Vanguard Award. Red Hot Chili Peppers received the esteemed Global Icon Award. It also featured performances by the aforementioned artists, as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Jack Harlow, and Fergie.

Additional details will be announced closer to the show in September.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Tuesday, September 12, 8/7c, MTV