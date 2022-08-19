Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award and Perform Live at 2022 VMAs

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will honor Red Hot Chili Peppers at this year’s ceremony as the Grammy-winning rock band will be presented with the prestigious Global Icon Award.

In addition to collecting the moon person trophy, the band will make their highly-anticipated return to the MTV stage for the first time in over two decades, performing live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The Chili Peppers last performed at the VMAs in 2000 when they received the coveted Video Vanguard Award.

One of the most successful acts in rock history, singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante, have a long list of accolades, including over 60 million albums sold, five multi-platinum LPs, and six Grammy Awards. They are also eight-time VMAs winners, in 1992, 1999, 2000, and 2006.

This year, the Chili Peppers are nominated in the Best Rock category for their track “Black Summer,” the lead single off their platinum-selling twelfth studio album, Unlimited Love, which was released back on April 1, 2022.

In celebration of the upcoming VMAs, today, Friday, August 19, MTV and the Chili Peppers have teamed up for an exclusive global premiere of “Tippa My Tongue,” the lead single from the group’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, also released today. You can watch the music video below.

It has been a busy year for the Chili Peppers, who have not only released two new studio albums but have also embarked on a critically and commercially acclaimed global stadium tour.

The Global Icon Award, which originally hailed from MTV’s Europe Music Wards, “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape.”

Previous Global Icon Award winners include Foo Fighters, Eminem, Whitney Houston, Ozzy Osbourne, Queen, U2, and Janet Jackson.