30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sets Date for 2024

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards has been set for Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The prestigious ceremony, honoring outstanding achievements in the world of acting, will be streamed live on Netflix. Viewers can tune in at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT to catch the two-hour event emanating from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

In addition to revealing the ceremony date, the SAG Awards has also unveiled crucial deadlines and dates for those involved in celebrating excellence in film and television. Starting Monday, August 28, 2023, submissions for nomination consideration will be accepted. The submission window will close on Friday, October 27, 2023.

To ensure the broadest range of talent is considered, the SAG Awards allows various parties to submit performances for nomination consideration. With the actor’s permission, producers, studios/networks, agents, managers, or publicists may submit a performance on behalf of the actor, targeting a specific category. Actors themselves are also encouraged to submit their own performances for consideration.

This comes after Netflix’s YouTube live stream of the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards brought in an impressive 1.1 million views.

YouTube gathered the grand total for the main feed of the event, which brought 865,000 views, alongside the descriptive audio feed, which had 248,000 views during the 10-hour broadcast’s end. The awards show ceremony live stream ran for 2 hours and 14 minutes and carried no ads.

To be eligible for nomination, performances must have aired or premiered between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. This timeframe allows for a comprehensive assessment of the year’s finest acting accomplishments across the industry. All submissions must be made online via the official SAG Awards website.

Upcoming deadlines and events leading to the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are:

Monday, August 28, 2023

Submissions Open at the official SAG Awards website.

Friday, October 27, 2023

Submissions Close at 5 pm (PT)

Monday, December 4, 2023

Nominations Voting Opens

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Nominations Voting Closes at 5 pm (PT)

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Nominations Announced

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Final Voting Opens

Friday, February 23, 2024

Final Voting Closes at 12 pm (PT)

Saturday, February 24, 2024

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Live on Netflix

