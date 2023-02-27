2023 SAG Awards Top 1.1 Million Views on Netflix’s YouTube Channel

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards pulled in strong ratings, bringing in an impressive 1.1 million views on Netflix‘s live stream of the event on YouTube.

The grand total was gathered by YouTube for the main feed of the event, which brought 865,000 views, alongside the audio descriptive feed, which had 248,000 views during the 10-hour broadcast’s end. The awards show ceremony live stream itself ran for 2 hours and 14 minutes and carried no ads (and is available to rewatch on Netflix’s YouTube channel.)

This does not include breakout clips of the event posted by Netflix during the show, which showcased acceptance speeches by the cast members of the night’s big winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

After star Michelle Yeoh‘s speech following her historic win for Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role (the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award) has 58,000 views so far, and Ke Huy Quan’s speech for Male Actor In A Supporting Role (the first Asian man to win a film acting trophy at the SAG Awards) has 55,000.

This is due to the difference between how YouTube counts viewership and how Nielsen tabulates TV viewing metrics. For example, during the SAG Awards live stream, YouTube averaged around 230,000-250,000 concurrent viewers across both feeds. However, in 2022, the show had 1.8 million total viewers on average for the simulcast on TBS and TNT. In 2021, the SAG Awards averaged 957,000 total viewers on TNT/TBS.

According to a few stats from a SAG Awards rep for Variety, the ceremony garnered over 1.5 million views across YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook in its first 12 hours. Additional clips totaled 19.4 million views and was the number 1 trending topic on Twitter that night.

“As this was a transitional year for the SAG Awards, it was broadcast on social media with Netflix and other media partners in lieu of a broadcast partner,” the SAG Awards spokesperson said.

Netflix intends to stream the event live globally on its platform starting next year.