The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards have come and gone, but the photos from the event will be forever.

Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, Ozark, The Bear, George & Tammy, and Everything Everywhere All at Once were some of the big winners at the 29th Annual SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26. The award show was streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel (next year, it will air live on the streaming platform), and it brought your favorite stars together for what appears to be one of their collective favorite award shows.

The SAG Awards are determined by the members of SAG-AFTRA, the TV/film industry’s union. When you win a SAG Award, you’ve been selected by your fellow creatives in the union. Actors, writers, producers, directors, the works all seem to love their time at the annual ceremony, which is also the only award show that has a category celebrating ensembles!

You’ve seen the biggest moments from the livestream and the red carpet arrivals. Now, take a look behind the curtain of the 2023 SAG Awards with these behind-the-scenes shots from the red carpet, the press room, and the SAG Awards cocktail party.