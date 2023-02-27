Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 2023 SAG Awards (PHOTOS)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards have come and gone, but the photos from the event will be forever.

Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, Ozark, The Bear, George & Tammy, and Everything Everywhere All at Once were some of the big winners at the 29th Annual SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26. The award show was streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel (next year, it will air live on the streaming platform), and it brought your favorite stars together for what appears to be one of their collective favorite award shows.

The SAG Awards are determined by the members of SAG-AFTRA, the TV/film industry’s union. When you win a SAG Award, you’ve been selected by your fellow creatives in the union. Actors, writers, producers, directors, the works all seem to love their time at the annual ceremony, which is also the only award show that has a category celebrating ensembles!

You’ve seen the biggest moments from the livestream and the red carpet arrivals. Now, take a look behind the curtain of the 2023 SAG Awards with these behind-the-scenes shots from the red carpet, the press room, and the SAG Awards cocktail party.

Caitlin Reilly, Megan Stalter, Lisa Gilroy, D'Arcy Carden and Ayo Edebiri attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Caitlin Reilly, Megan Stalter, Lisa Gilroy, D'Arcy Carden and Ayo Edebiri

We love a group shot.

David Greenbaum and Diego Luna attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

David Greenbaum and Diego Luna

Debating about a rebellion in a galaxy far, far away…

Jessy Hodges and Beck Bennett attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jessy Hodges and Beck Bennett

Date night!

James Hong and April Hong attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

April Hong and James Hong

The father-daughter duo strikes a pose.

Sam Elliott and Jonathan Banks attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sam Elliott and Jonathan Banks

We have 1,883 reasons why you better call Saul.

Theo James and Leo Woodall attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Theo James and Leo Woodall

Just a couple of English blokes.

Tramell Tillman and Michael Chernus attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman and Michael Chernus

There’s no severing these two.

Viola Davis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Angela Bassett did the thing. Viola Davis, my woman king!

Damien Chazelle, Jovan Adepo, and P.J. Byrne attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Damien Chazelle, Jovan Adepo, and P.J. Byrne

They’ll be babbling on about this party all week!

Sam Elliott, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sam Elliott, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Howdy there, Abbott Elementary.

James Marsden attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

James Marsden

He’s everything but dead to me.

Rooney Mara attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

A sleek look.

Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser

Love is in the air!

Sabrina Impacciatore attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sabrina Impacciatore

It’s giving Peppa Pig.

Julia Butters and Gabriel LaBelle attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Julia Butters and Gabriel LaBelle

This appearance was fabled.

Louisa Krause and Anthony Carrigan attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Louisa Krause and Anthony Carrigan

All smiles!

F. Murray Abraham attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

F. Murray Abraham

Is that a wink?

Megan Stalter and Mark Indelicato attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Megan Stalter and Mark Indelicato

Hi, gay!

Michelle Williams attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Looking elegant.

Will Sharpe attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Will Sharpe

Looking sharp!

Michael Chernus, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, and Patricia Arquette attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michael Chernus, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, and Patricia Arquette

Just a few friends from work hanging out.

Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne

Stylish pals.

Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth Rogen, Jeannie Berlin, and Bill Murray attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Miller, Seth Rogen, Judith Light, and Bill Murray

What do you think they’re talking about?

'The White Lotus' cast attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

'The White Lotus' cast

*Insert The White Lotus* theme music here*

Haley Lu Richardson, Paolo Camilli and Jon Gries attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Haley Lu Richardson, Paolo Camilli, and Jon Gries

Portia takes a tumble.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

A single mom who works two jobs, who loves her kids and never stops.

Simona Tabasco attends 29th Annual the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

She just found out what happens at the end of White Lotus Season 2.

Paolo Camilli, Francesco Zecca, Bruno Gouery and Federico Ferrante attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paolo Camilli, Francesco Zecca, Bruno Gouery, and Federico Ferrante

These gays, they’re trying to murder me!

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast

No hot dog fingers here.

Michelle Yeoh and James Hong attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and James Hong

Legends on legends.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee, you are all of us!

Michelle Yeoh and Daniel Scheinert attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and Daniel Scheinert

One of Yeoh’s beloved Daniels.

James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis

A tight-knit group.

'Abbott Elementary' cast attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

'Abbott Elementary' cast

School’s in session!

Jeremy Allen White attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Yes, chef.

Jessica Chastain attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Stand by your (SAG trophy) man.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

