Viewers won’t get six hours of Dick Wolf dramas in the fall of the 2023-24 season.

NBC has released its fall schedule, revealing which new shows are joining the lineup — Jesse L. Martin’s The Irrational, Shanola Hampton’s Found (originally part of this season’s midseason lineup), and Jon Cryer’s Extended Family — and those being held for the midseason, including a couple returning favorites. The network also announced that it had renewed Lopez vs. Lopez and Password for second seasons. (NBC has yet to make decisions on American Auto, Grand Crew, and Young Rock.)

Not returning until the midseasons are Law & Order: Organized Crime (Found is taking its slot), La Brea, Magnum P.I., Lopez vs. Lopez, and Password. New unscripted shows to come include an Untitled America’s Got Talent Series and Deal or No Deal Island. NBC will also debut an epic 10-part tentpole event series, The Americas, narrated by Tom Hanks. Plus, the third and fourth seasons of Transplant will air.

Non-Evil Twin, St. Denis Medical, Wolf, and an untitled pilot from Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs have been picked up to pilot. If they are ordered to series, they could be part of the 2023-24 season or roll over to the 2024-25 season.

Check out NBC’s 2023-2024 fall schedule below.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: The Voice

10:00 p.m.: The Irrational

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: Night Court

8:30 p.m.: Extended Family

9:00 p.m.: The Voice

10:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10:00 p.m.: Found

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: The Wall

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Saturdays

7:00 p.m.: Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)