CBS is gearing up to release two all-new comedies with some star-studded casts. Elsbeth and Matlock will soon air on the network, and the trailers show Carrie Preston and Kathy Bates in their respective starring roles.

Elsbeth stars Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, “an astute but unconventional attorney who, after her successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD,” CBS describes. The series is a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, centering on Preston’s character. And it’s not just The Good Wife/Fight universe to which Preston is returning.

Starring opposite the actor is her former True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer as a possible criminal Elsbeth’s trying to take down. She’ll also work closely with Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner and Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke. See all four in CBS’s Elsbeth trailer below.

Elsbeth is executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins. Tolins serves as showrunner, and Robert King directed the pilot from a script written with Michelle King. CBS Studios produce the series.

The Elsbeth release date has not yet been announced, but it will air on Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS this fall.

Matlock stars Oscar-winner Bates as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline “Matty” Matlock, “who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within,” per CBS.

The series is inspired by the classic TV series of the same name that starred Andy Griffith. Bates’ Matlock references the classic show in the Matlock trailer below.

Joining Bates in the Matlock reboot is Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah. It’s executive produced by Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, and John Will. Kat Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Urman. CBS Studios produce the series.

The Matlock release date has also not yet been announced, but it will air Sundays at 8/7c on CBS in the fall.

Elsbeth, Series Premiere, Fall 2023, CBS

Matlock, Series Premiere, Fall 2023, CBS