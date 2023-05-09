Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

We love when we get Judd (Jim Parrack) and Tommy (Gina Torres) scenes on the job on 9-1-1: Lone Star, but not like this! TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the May 9 episode in which the two disagree on protocol during a rescue at paper mill, leading a full-on feud to develop between the 126 EMS and Fire.

In our clip, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) tells Judd, who’s acting as captain of the 126, that Tommy’s still inside the pill, after ordering him and Nancy (Brianna Baker) out. “I gave the order for everybody to get out,” Judd argues. Nancy explains that there’s a patient stuck in a machine, and Tommy needs help with extraction.

Judd radios Tommy. “I gave the evacuation order. You gotta get out,” he tells her. But she tells him that her patient has a pulse. “Damnit to hell,” he says before going inside to help her, leaving Marjan (Natacha Karam) in charge until he comes back out.

Once inside, he tries again to get Tommy to leave, but she refuses to leave her patient. In fact, she’s ready to do a field amputation, and “it takes as long as it takes,” she informs Judd. Will Tommy’s plan work? Watch the rest of the clip above.

Also coming up in “A House Divided,” Owen (Rob Lowe) awaits news that could change his and T.K.’s lives forever. The previous episode featured Chad Lowe’s return as Owen’s half-brother Robert, and he revealed he has Huntington’s; it’s genetic.

Torres had previously teased this episode for us when we asked about Tommy, Judd, and Grace (Sierra McClain) scenes. “You haven’t seen them this way at all before, let me just put it that way,” she said.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox