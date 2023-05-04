6 Must-See Finale Guest Stars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ & More

'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Neighborhood,' and 'Blue Bloods'
Nothing spices up a finale like a famous face — so we’ve got nine of ’em tempting you to watch.

Ranging from returns for Grey’s Anatomy and Blue Bloods to fun voice roles in Bob’s Burgers, we’re rounding up the must-see (and hear) appearances from upcoming TV finales.

9-1-1: Lone Star

In the two-hour Season 4 finale, Chad Lowe joins brother and series star Rob as Owen’s L.A.-based half-brother Robert, visiting Austin for the Tarlos wedding. Tuesday, May 16, 8/7c, Fox

Grey's Anatomy

Did she forget something in her locker? Because three months after departing Seattle for Boston, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is back to wrap up Season 19 in a two-hour episode. OK, she’s not exactly a guest star, but it’s been a while since her weekly gig! Thursday, May 18, 9/8c, ABC

Jennifer Esposito, Donnie Wahlberg, and Marisa Ramirez in 'Blue Bloods'
Blue Bloods

Better set some extra plates at the dinner table. Grown-up Reagan offspring Nicky (Sami Gayle) and Jack (Tony Terraciano) are set to return in the Season 13 ender. Plus: O.G. series regular Jennifer Esposito reprises her role as Jackie Curatola — last seen in Season 3 — to help old partner Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) nab a copycat killer. Friday, May 19, 10/9c, CBS

Donal Logue in 'The Equalizer'
The Equalizer

Donal Logue drops back in for the third-season finale as Colton Fisk, ex-CIA muckety-muck, and just in time: Street vigilante Robyn (Queen Latifah) may need help handling a vengeful former colleague from her days with the agency. Sunday, May 21, 8/7c, CBS

Bob's Burgers

Linda’s got kinks and Paul Reubens is ready to work ’em out! In the animated series’ Season 13 closer, he guest voices the masseur-in-training hired to give Mama Belcher a Mother’s Day massage. Sunday, May 21, 9/8c, Fox

The Neighborhood

As Season 5 ends, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak pops in as Dave’s (Max Greenfield) less-than-marvelous absentee father, while next door, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and son Marty (Marcel Spears) try to score a celebrity endorsement from comic D.L. Hughley for their new business. Monday, May 22, 8/7c, CBS

