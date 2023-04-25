Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 14, “Tongues Out.”]

When women at church gossip about Tommy (Gina Torres) and Trevor’s (D.B. Woodside) relationship on 9-1-1: Lone Star, the paramedic takes matters into her own hands.

In “Tongues Out,” Grace (Sierra McClain) is the one to alert Tommy to what’s being said, and when Trevor finds out, he’s worried; nasty rumors are why he had to leave Kansas, and he has to think of his daughter. At first, Tommy begins thinking about finding another church, but in the end, she instead steps up in mass to give the reading because she feels the Holy Spirit calling — and uses it to put the gossipers in their place before calling them out. She refuses to be ashamed and driven from the church. Trevor’s reaction? He kisses her and tells her he loves her.

Torres breaks down that ending and teases what’s ahead.

This might be a first for a TV show where someone uses a reading during church and the Holy Spirit for a grand romantic gesture. It really fits with this couple, though.

Gina Torres: Yes, I know. I completely agree. We’re kind of an unconventional show anyway, and what’s so beautiful about this show in general is — and really this episode takes it just a step further in terms of its inclusivity, and it means everything. It’s not just gender. It’s not just religion or sexuality. It’s really the whole thing and accepting each person where they are.

Tommy is dating a pastor, and yes, she’s a woman of faith, and she attends church, but even that’s kind of a lot for her. [Laughs] She loves the man, but she’s not quite sure if she fits into that world. And so having the reaction that’s had, and how they deal with it and how they deal with being in each other’s worlds, I think, is a testament to tolerance and what love can do.

Also, because we’re so used to seeing Tommy’s confidence on the job, but here we see it off the job at the end.

Well, she did what she had to do.

Speaking of that, what inspired her to do that? Was it her conversations with Grace, what Trevor means to her, a combination of both? Really just wanting to put it to those gossipers?

I think at the root of it is her belief that it’s no one’s business, what happens between two people in the privacy of their own home, inside of their own relationship, and no one has a right to judge on that either way, and that it does have an effect if there are children. It has an effect on the people. It’s just unfounded. And so she really just wanted to shut their mouths because it really wasn’t about Tommy at that point. She just did not want to allow them the ability to destroy a man’s life without cause.

Is it also a sign of how settled Tommy feels in the relationship at that point though? The fact that she feels like she can make that gesture?

I don’t know if that’s because she does feel settled in the relationship. I think it’s her righteous anger that leads her to that point. She clearly has feelings for the man, and he is important to her. I’m not convinced that she did what she did in an attempt to get him back. It was really just an act of love. It wasn’t necessarily attached to an outcome. But it worked out alright, I’d say.

Is it more than maybe that she settled in herself and where she is in life when it comes to what she would want?

Yeah, just what she wants in her life, absolutely.

This led to one of my favorite parts of the series: scenes with Tommy, Grace, and Judd (Jim Parrack). Because anytime we get those three together, it’s always so good.

They are a good time.

Do you have a favorite with the three of them over the course of the series so far?

We haven’t seen it yet. It’s coming up.

Can you share anything about that?

Nope. I’m sure I’ll be talking to you when it does show up. You haven’t seen them this way at all before; let me just put it that way.

After everything that Tommy has been through, I just like that we’re seeing her happy. Is she as happy as she can be in her life at this point?

Yeah, I think we’re seeing her come out of the darkness in a really lovely way. I don’t think she expected to be in love again, and certainly not as soon as she has fallen. It’s lovely. I think it’s great. Aren’t you happy for Tommy?

I am! But because we’re seeing her happy, I’m concerned about the other shoe dropping. And now you just teased this scene coming up with her, Grace, and Judd. Should I be concerned? Is that something that she’s concerned about?

Tommy doesn’t live that way. Now, the writers on Lone Star think that way: How long do we let our cast be happy at any given moment? That’s up to them. I think the characters are just happily planning for a future where there’s a possibility.

Also, because Tommy knows that anything can happen, she wasn’t planning on coming home and finding her husband dead, and then that happened.

Right. And that’s the nature of the job. You just never know what’s going to happen. You don’t know how long you’re going to have someone.

Is there anything you can tease about what’s coming up for Tommy, whether it’s something on the job, like some crazy call, or off the job?

It’s a combo. We’re rolling into the season finale, so just hold on tight. There’s lots coming up for everybody to get emotional about and bite their nails if they do bite their nails. There are just some interesting, really wonderful things that are coming up — and sad.

You did tease that Tommy, Grace, and Judd scene, but are there any other significant conversations coming up for Tommy, whether it’s something going on in her life or someone else’s?

Judd and Tommy have a heart-to-heart. And it’s business as usual.

What’s been your favorite emotional scene to film that we’ve seen so far this season?

Last week’s episode was really beautiful. We have amazing co-stars. The actress who played the cranky lady next door who steals all the kids’ toys; just the way she handled that emotional turn for her and realizing that she’s just wasted so much time being angry about the wrong things. It was so beautiful. It was beautiful on that day. She had us all in tears on that day. She had me in tears again when I rewatched the episode. I love it when our guest stars come to play, and they’re so amazing and do such a great job. It’s hard to do. I know this from experience. It’s hard to jump onto a moving train like that and take your space. So I feel blessed to be able to witness that and work with them.

What do you think the most important moment is for Tommy this season so far?

[This] episode definitely goes on the list of important moments. It sort of solidifies her relationship with Trevor. I loved the episode where I got to play with his daughter a little bit. That feud was a lot of fun.

I know you don’t like to tease, but is there anything you can say about the rest of the season and finale, even just one word to describe it?

Really good. [Laughs]

I will take it.

Unexpected.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, FOX