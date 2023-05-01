Daniel Tosh to Host ‘The GOAT’ to Find the ‘Greatest Reality Star of All Time’

Amazon Freevee will premiere a new celebrity competition series The GOAT which will see unscripted TV stars battling it out for the title of “Greatest Reality Star of All Time.”

Hosted by Tosh.0‘s Daniel Tosh, the likes of Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor), Joe Amabile (The Bachelorette), Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules), and more will compete.

“The show will feature some of the buzziest names from the last 25 years of reality television, who will take up residence in GOAT Manor, where they will face a series of mental, physical, and social challenges,” according to the streamer. “Fourteen will enter, but only one will win the cash prize and America’s respect as they claim the coveted GOAT title.” Comedian Tosh is confirmed to host the series, which started production last month in Atlanta.

Other celebrity competitors include Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), CJ Franco (FBoy Island), Wendell Holland (Survivor), Teck Holmes (The Real World), Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé), Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother), Joey Sasso (The Circle), Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship), Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind), and Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City).

The GOAT is executive produced by a collection of television producers from The Bachelor Franchise, FBoy Island, Jury Duty, and more, including Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Anthony Anderson, Lee Eisenberg, Michael Friedman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Ben Silverman, Audrey Smith, Tosh, and Matthew M. Welty. Dixon also serves as showrunner, while Michael Shea directs. Propagate and Amazon Studios produce The GOAT.

Spanning drama and comedy, scripted and unscripted, The GOAT is the latest series from Amazon Freevee, which includes Primo, the coming-of-age comedy from Michael Schur and Shea Serrano, premiering on May 19; the recently launched concert special Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens; and the new documentary-style comedy series Jury Duty, featuring James Marsden.

There is currently no release window for the upcoming competition series. Stay tuned as more details are released.

