[Warning: This post contains MAJOR spoilers for The GOAT Episodes 1-6.]

The GOAT is going to be named soon, and things are starting to get pretty intense over there in GOAT mansion as the contestants fight to become the greatest reality star of all time.

The Amazon Freevee show passed the halfway mark this week, and according to host Daniel Tosh (and his maniacal laugh), “the home stretch” is going to feature some “different” formatting than the first six episodes.

In the look-ahead, it seems that the remaining contestants will still be subject to some humiliating challenges — involving goat pajamas and cockroaches, no less.

At this point, though, where do the contestants stand? Here’s a breakdown of what’s happened and some predictions for what’s next on The GOAT.

Who’s already been eliminated from The GOAT?

Seven contestants have now been eliminated from The GOAT so far. The eliminees are (in order of elimination) The Circle‘s Joey Sasso in Episode 1; The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams in Episode 2; Love Is Blind favorite Lauren Speed-Hamilton; Vanderpump Rules‘ Kristen Doute in Episode 4; Real World-er Teck Holmes and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Justin Johnson aka Alyssa Edward in Episode 5; and, most recently, Shahs of Sunset‘s Reza Farahan.

Who remains in the competition on The GOAT?

Still in the game (for now) are: RHONY star Jill Zarin, 90 Day Fiance‘s Paola Mayfield, The Bachelor star Joe Amabile, FBoy Island‘s CJ Franco, Big Brother‘s Da’Vonne Rogers, Best Baker in America‘s Jason Smith, and Survivor‘s Wendell Holland.

Where does everyone stand right now on The GOAT?

The preview for Episode 7 offers two hints about where the contestants are in their mindset — Wendell is feeling isolated after seeing allies Justin and Reza eliminated in rapid succession, and Jill is brought to tears by … something and will at least consider removing herself from the game. Obviously, then, those two are the ones to watch.

Plus, Joe has been on the chopping block since the second episode and has managed to slip through the cracks of elimination votes again and again. Mostly, though, it was the Wendell-Reza-Justin trifecta targeting him, and even they are more focused on Jill, according to Reza’s exit speech.

At this point, it’s Da’Vonne who has the upper hand. She has the strongest alliance left in the house — that is, the girls’ group with Jill and Pao — and others are kind of flying in the wind. CJ’s favorites have gone, and the girls decidedly do not consider her one of them; Jason is … there? Cooking? He’s not really making anyone mad at him, which is a rare feat these days.

So who will win The GOAT?

Right now, it’s probably Da’Vonne’s competition to lose. She’s in the strongest position and has a lot of influence over other members of the house, including intimidation. However, Jason might just be playing the game well enough to go all the way. No one’s really coming after him, and he gives each and every voter a reason to keep him in the house with those scrumptious suppers.

If it comes down to something physical, look for Da’Vonne’s experience in The Challenge to potentially earn her the win; if it’s a matter of the social vote, though, Jason might be the one people would go for.

The GOAT, Thursdays, Amazon Freevee