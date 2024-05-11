Tom Brady may be the Greatest of All Time when it comes to football and uneven comedy roasts, but for reality-TV fans, The GOAT is, well, the GOAT.

Like a Traitors crossed with House of Villains, Bachelor Pad and Big Brother, Amazon Freevee‘s new competition brings together a Who’s Who of unscripted icons from the past quarter century to compete for the title of “Greatest Reality Star of All Time.” On the roster for this first season are Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor), Joe Amabile (The Bachelorette), Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules),CJ Franco (FBoy Island), Wendell Holland (Survivor), Teck Holmes (The Real World), Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé), Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother), Joey Sasso (The Circle), Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship), Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind) and Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City).

Each of them bring their own reputations with them, some great, some god-awful, but as the players admitted during our recent chat (which you can watch above), some of these folks will surprise you with how well the play with others. Or not.

“Reza surprised me,” says Amabile, adding that he watched the Shahs alum on The Traitors, but “he went home first! So yeah, Reza surprised me. I think anyone that goes home first, you never know what their competition game’s like because they go home first so you don’t see it.”

And that is where The GOAT proves to be a winning idea. At the outset, it looks like the Daniel Tosh-hosted hoot will capitalize on comedic challenges and potential for clashes among the more contentious housemates (Honestly, Tosh’s commitment to saluting reality tropes is next level). But as the competition goes on and teams shape up, a way more intriguing social experiment emerges, as do some real strategists. By the end of the third episode, the house is divided between those who are there for the fun of it and those who are there to play a game, which leads to some very interesting alliances and, in a few cases, intense confrontations about what matters most.

“It is a competition,” offers Mayfield. “But at the end of the day, you got to put your heart into it and just do what is right.”

The GOAT, Streaming Now, Freevee