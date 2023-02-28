What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2023
Get ready to have a rockin’ good time with Prime Video and Amazon Freevee as they welcome a batch of fresh titles to their libraries this March.
Among the must-see titles are Donald Glover‘s Swarm featuring Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey, along with the highly anticipated adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six led by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. Other featured shows include The Power, Dom, and Class of ’07 among others. Scroll down for the full listing of what’s coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in March 2023.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
March 1
Def Comedy Jam – S1-S7
12 Angry Men
A Fish Called Wanda
Akeelah and The Bee
American Gangster
Barbershop
Barefoot in the Park
Being John Malkovich
Big Daddy
Capote
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cinderella Man
Cloverfield
Contraband
Courageous
Creed
Creed II
Dazed and Confused
Detroit
Duck Soup
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Eye for an Eye
Flesh and Bone
Good Will Hunting
Imagine That
Internal Affairs
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Leaving Las Vegas
Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels
Lost in Translation
Margin Call
Midnight Cowboy
Minnie and Moskowitz
Nerve
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Once Upon a Time in the West
Ordinary People
Paths of Glory
Pulp Fiction
RBG
Red River
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sahara
Scent of a Woman
Shine a Light
Sterile Cuckoo
Street Smart
Super 8
The Apartment
The Babysitter
The Dead Zone
The Defiant Ones
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Frozen Ground
The Hunted
The Hunter
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Machinist
The Manchurian Candidate
The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
The Presidio
The Virgin Suicides
Unlocked
Vanilla Sky
Vanity Fair
VeggieTales: Ah Easter Carol
VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans
VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark
VeggieTales: ‘Twas the Night Before Easter
Witness for the Protection
Your Highness
March 3
*Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video Original)
*The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (Prime Video Original)
March 6
The Magnificent Seven
March 7
Secret Headquarters
The Silent Twins
The Visitor
March 10
Jackass Forever
This Is Christmas
March 11
La Guzman – S1
March 12
Men, Women & Children
March 14
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
March 17
*Angel Flight (Prime Video Original)
*Class of ’07 (Prime Video Original)
*Dom (Prime Video Original)
*Swarm (Prime Video Original)
Boy and the World
March 21
Nope
March 22
Sanadresito
March 24
*Reggie (Prime Video Original)
Top Gun: Maverick
March 28
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
March 29
American Renegades
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
March 31
*The Power (Prime Video Original)
Boss – S1-S2
But I’m a Cheerleader
Enemies Closer
Siberia
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Zeroes and Ones
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
March 1
3 Days to Kill
An Education
Annihilation
Awakenings
Bewitched
Bulletproof
Crooked House
Death at a Funeral
Dirty Dancing
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Inside Job
Jumping the Broom
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop 2
News of the World
Out of the Furnace
Promising Young Woman
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Smokey the Bandit
Smokey the Bandit II
Smokey the Bandit III
Star Trek Beyond
Takers
The Wedding Planner
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
White House Down
March 4
Safe Haven
March 8
The Thing About Pam
March 22
Cats
March 31
*Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens (Amazon Freevee Original)
Birds Like Us
Come Play
Fallen
My Sweet Monster
Outback
Pinocchio: A True Story