What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2023

Get ready to have a rockin’ good time with Prime Video and Amazon Freevee as they welcome a batch of fresh titles to their libraries this March.

Among the must-see titles are Donald Glover‘s Swarm featuring Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey, along with the highly anticipated adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six led by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. Other featured shows include The Power, Dom, and Class of ’07 among others. Scroll down for the full listing of what’s coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in March 2023.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

March 1

Def Comedy Jam – S1-S7

12 Angry Men

A Fish Called Wanda

Akeelah and The Bee

American Gangster

Barbershop

Barefoot in the Park

Being John Malkovich

Big Daddy

Capote

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cinderella Man

Cloverfield

Contraband

Courageous

Creed

Creed II

Dazed and Confused

Detroit

Duck Soup

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Eye for an Eye

Flesh and Bone

Good Will Hunting

Imagine That

Internal Affairs

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Leaving Las Vegas

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels

Lost in Translation

Margin Call

Midnight Cowboy

Minnie and Moskowitz

Nerve

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

Once Upon a Time in the West

Ordinary People

Paths of Glory

Pulp Fiction

RBG

Red River

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sahara

Scent of a Woman

Shine a Light

Sterile Cuckoo

Street Smart

Super 8

The Apartment

The Babysitter

The Dead Zone

The Defiant Ones

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Frozen Ground

The Hunted

The Hunter

The Last Temptation of Christ

The Machinist

The Manchurian Candidate

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

The Presidio

The Virgin Suicides

Unlocked

Vanilla Sky

Vanity Fair

VeggieTales: Ah Easter Carol

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans

VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark

VeggieTales: ‘Twas the Night Before Easter

Witness for the Protection

Your Highness

March 3

*Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video Original)

*The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (Prime Video Original)

March 6

The Magnificent Seven

March 7

Secret Headquarters

The Silent Twins

The Visitor

March 10

Jackass Forever

This Is Christmas

March 11

La Guzman – S1

March 12



Men, Women & Children

March 14

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

March 17

*Angel Flight (Prime Video Original)

*Class of ’07 (Prime Video Original)

*Dom (Prime Video Original)

*Swarm (Prime Video Original)

Boy and the World

March 21

Nope

March 22

Sanadresito

March 24

*Reggie (Prime Video Original)

Top Gun: Maverick

March 28

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery

March 29

American Renegades

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

March 31

*The Power (Prime Video Original)

Boss – S1-S2

But I’m a Cheerleader

Enemies Closer

Siberia

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Zeroes and Ones

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

March 1

3 Days to Kill

An Education

Annihilation

Awakenings

Bewitched

Bulletproof

Crooked House

Death at a Funeral

Dirty Dancing

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Inside Job

Jumping the Broom

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

News of the World

Out of the Furnace

Promising Young Woman

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Smokey the Bandit

Smokey the Bandit II

Smokey the Bandit III

Star Trek Beyond

Takers

The Wedding Planner

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

White House Down

March 4

Safe Haven

March 8



The Thing About Pam

March 22

Cats

March 31

*Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens (Amazon Freevee Original)

Birds Like Us

Come Play

Fallen

My Sweet Monster

Outback

Pinocchio: A True Story