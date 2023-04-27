Adam Brody Joins Kristen Bell for Netflix Comedy From Erin Foster

It’s a mid-2000s dream duo as Adam Brody joins the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming untitled comedy led by Kristen Bell.

The project created by Erin Foster is executive produced by Modern Family funnyman Steven Levitan and will see Brody take on the role of Noah. The comedy is centered around the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne, played by Bell, and an unconventional rabbi, Brody’s Noah.

Described as charming, Noah is a rabbi stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. He starts to stumble though, when he meets a brutally honest and provocative woman, Bell’s Joanne. Her presence will upend his safe life plan, providing a perfect comedy premise sure to garner laughs.

The O.C. alum’s most recent TV role was in FX‘s critically-acclaimed Fleishman is in Trouble, in which Brody appeared alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, and Lizzy Caplan. In 2020 he starred in the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman and was featured in the award-winning series Mrs. America.

This also brings Bell back to Netflix after she starred in the limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window in 2022.

Brody joins a strong ensemble of creatives as Craig DiGregorio, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Oly Obst, and Josh Liberman serve as executive producers with Foster, Bell, and Levitan. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions. Don’t miss what’s to come; stay tuned for details on this project as we await additional casting news, a premiere date, and more.

Untitled Erin Foster Comedy, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix