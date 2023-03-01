Kristen Bell to Star in Erin Foster Comedy Series on Netflix

Kristen Bell is coming back to Netflix.

The streaming service has ordered a not-yet-titled comedy, created by Erin Foster, with Bell set to play one of the two leads. The new series is described as being “centered on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.” No further details about the characters have been released.

The Untitled Kristen Bell Comedy Series is created by Erin Foster, who serves as executive producer alongside Steven Levitan, Craig DiGregorio, Bell, Sara Foster, and Danielle Stokdyk. Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman are executive producers for 3arts. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions.

This brings Bell back to Netflix after she starred in the limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window in 2022. Though there won’t be a second season, the thriller parody actually ended in a way that set one up, with Bell’s Anna encountering a new mystery on a flight (on which Glenn Close was also a passenger): a corpse in the restroom.

“I hope that we do 100 seasons where murders just follow Anna around,” Bell told TV Insider after the series dropped. “This tone is so much fun to figure out what it was and how to nail it. I think we did a pretty good job. And having the blessing of the queen of psychological thrillers in the final episode was such an honor.” And, according to co-creator, Larry Dorf, “we did spend time crafting what happened when that plane lands. So pages exist.”