‘Jeopardy!’: Fans React to ‘Surprising’ Triple Stumper Final Jeopardy

Isaac Rouse
Jeopardy! Inc.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the April 25 episode of Jeopardy!]

This installment of Jeopardy! hosted by Ken Jennings, saw yet another triple stumper from an easy Final Jeopardy category, this time relating to two premiere crime dramas from the ’80s.

After dethroning contestant Emma in her short rule as one-day Champ, it was up to Dillon Hupp to defend his single-day streak and $21,999 winnings against Ian Marquand, a retired broadcaster, and Johanna Stoberock, a fiction writer and adjunct professor.

During Double Jeopardy, Dillon was able to go from second to first place after answering the second Daily Double correctly, adding $1,600 to his total of $6,600, ahead of Johanna’s $5,000.

Although who remained in the lead fluctuated throughout the round, Johanna recovered first place by correctly answering the third and last Daily Double, leaving her with $15,600 against Ian’s $11,600 and Dillon’s $10,600, respectively, going into Final Jeopardy.

Unfortunately, nobody could answer the following in the TV History category: “The 1980s Magnum, P.I. used a soundstage of this long-running drama that had just ended, & even referred to its lead character.”

Our shrewd crime drama audience may have been able to answer with Hawaii Five-O without hesitation, but our contestants could not, especially the one-day champ. Despiting loving the category, he was unable to guess correctly and, after betting it all, was left with zero dollars. Johanna, however, was able to hold on with $6,999 for the win.

“What I thought was THE easiest final Jeopardy question ever they all got it wrong,” one Twitter user said. ”

“I found the final question to be an easy one today, I’m quite surprised no one got it,” someone on Reddit posted. In fact, a great deal of the Reddit post on today’s episode on the site talks about how shocking it was for the contestants to miss the answer (or bet so crudely in Dillon’s case.)

What did you think of the Final Jeopardy moment tonight? Let us know in the comments below.

