Jeopardy! Hosts Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik to Face Off in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Special

Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are used to asking the questions, but that won’t be the case next month when they compete against one another on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

That’s right, Jennings and Bialik will appear on the rival game show on Wednesday, May 10, where they will battle one another and Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White, who, for the first time ever, will be “calling the letters instead of revealing them.”

This much-anticipated Wheel special will air at 9 pm on ABC following Jeopardy! Masters, the brand new prime-time tournament, which premieres on May 8.

Fans are already super excited about seeing the three-game show hosts face off, with members of the Jeopardy! Reddit forum making their early predictions.

“Watch Vanna absolutely smoke both of them and leave us all confused,” wrote one user, while another joked, “She does have all the answers.”

Another added, “Vanna knows the writers’ thought processes when creating puzzles. Pat [Sajak] has said she even submits puzzles of her own for possible use on the show. So yes, I think she has a “home-court advantage” so to speak.”

“So excited to see Ken win every round,” wrote another fan, while one person suggested, “Ken should probably not try to dominate the game, though. Just have fun with it and let everyone get a chance.”

Others wondered who would be in White’s role of flipping the letters, with Pat’s daughter Maggie Sajak being the leading favorite.

“Maggie Sajak did it one time when Vanna was filling in for Pat as host,” said one commenter, while another added, “Maggie would be my guess. Backstage gossip is that the producers are grooming her to take over for Vanna when she and Pat retire.”

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode will be played for charity, with Jennings playing for Equal Justice Initiative, Bialik for Mental Wealth Alliance, and White for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Wednesday, May 10, 9 pm, ABC