Who Said It? ‘The Office’ Edition

“That’s what she said.”

If you are a true fan of The Office, you can probably hear Michael Scott (Steve Carell) say that infamous line in your head as you read it. Throughout the nine seasons of this beloved comedy, there were countless memorable quotes from our favorite characters.

Do you remember when Jim (John Krasinski) proposed to Pam (Jenna Fischer) at a gas station in the pouring rain with, “I just… I can’t wait. Pam, will you marry me?” in the season five finale, “Weight Loss?” And who can forget when Michael shouted, “Dwight, you ignorant slut!” while standing on the roof of Dunder Mifflin during the Season 3 episode “Safety Training”?

Throughout the series’ fun, all of the characters had iconic quotes like these, so what you should be asking yourself is simple: “Do I remember who said it?” In honor of the 10-year anniversary of the series finale on May 16, put your knowledge to the test and see if you remember which character from The Office said each quote below.