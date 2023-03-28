We may be saying goodbye to Star Trek: Discovery after its upcoming fifth season (in 2024), but there are plenty of other shows in the franchise that aren’t going anywhere.

Paramount+ has announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks will return with their new seasons this summer and both have been renewed for additional 10-episode seasons (third and fifth, respectively). Also returning is Star Trek: Prodigy this winter.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, June 15. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 will debut in the late summer, with an exact date to be announced at a later time. It’s on Strange New Worlds that we’ll be getting that special live-action and animated crossover with Lower Decks‘ Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler joining the U.S.S. Enterprise. It was directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Season 2 also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

Lower Decks, in addition to Newsome and Quaid, features Noël Wells voicing Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero voicing Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis voicing Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell voicing Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore voicing Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman voicing Doctor T’Ana.

Prodigy‘s voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), and John Noble (The Diviner).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 15, Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4 Premiere, Summer 2023, Paramount+