Celia Rose Gooding, Anson Mount, and Ethan Peck for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

What better way to celebrate First Contact Day (April 5) than with new content for one of the Star Trek series on Paramount+?

In honor of the day that humans first made contact with Vulcans, a pivotal moment of exploration and acceptance in the franchise’s history (as depicted in the film Star Trek: First Contact), the streaming service released new character posters for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, which premieres Thursday, June 15. (Episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.)

The new character art features Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

Strange New Worlds is based on the years Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Season 2 will feature the special crossover with both live-action and animation with Lower Decks (with Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler appearing) as well as the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Scroll down to check out the posters.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 15, Paramount+

Anson Mount for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Anson Mount as Captain Pike

Rebecca Romijn for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Rebecca Romijn as Una

Ethan Peck for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Ethan Peck as Spock

Jess Bush for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Jess Bush as Chapel

Christina Chong for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Christina Chong as La’an

Celia Rose Gooding for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura

Melissa Navia for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Melissa Navia as Ortegas

Babs Olusanmokun for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Pari Dukovic/Paramount+

Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga

