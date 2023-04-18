Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Receive Mixed Reception As ‘Live!’ Co-Hosts Post Ryan Seacrest

ABC

Live with Kelly and Mark

The debut of Live with Kelly and Mark, hosted by couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, has arrived and is off to a rocky start, according to the fans.

Ryan Seacrest’s final Live with Kelly and Ryan was prerecorded and aired Friday, April 14, with the new show’s debut airing the following Monday.

On Monday’s (April 17) episode, Ripa told her husband, “Thank you for joining us… It’s as if you’ve always been here.” Earlier in the episode, she joked, “[Consuelos will be] joining me today — and permanently, until one of us dies.”

The Riverdale actor replied, “I just want to say a quick thank you for trusting me to be your co-pilot. I really appreciate it,” before giving a shout-out to their former All My Children characters. “Thank you America, thank you — Hayley and Mateo forever.”

Upon the show’s end, people on social media began to react to how much they disliked the two as the new hosts. Some accuse Ripa of constantly cutting off her husband mid-sentence, and others say Consuelos cannot find work without her.

“#KellyRippa is so rude to @MarkConsuelos @ABCNetwork she is constantly interrupting him and running all over him, and not letting him have part of the conversation,” one viewer said before ending with, “Why did she need a cohost if she’s not going to let him cohost?” Another tweet stated, “Mark Consuelos is below Mid! He can’t act, and his wife had to get him a job because Riverdale is ending! And he was the worst part of Riverdale too.”

But other fans are praising the duo during their second day on air, following the online criticism they faced on their first show. “We loved the show! Don’t listen to the meanies. Some just hate. It was a fun, happy, creative show! You both did well,” a fan tweeted. Others just voiced how much they miss Seacrest. Check out some of the tweets below.

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos

Ryan Seacrest

