Ryan Seacrest’s Final ‘Live’ Episode With Kelly Ripa Was Not Live

Ryan Seacrest’s final Live with Kelly and Ryan was very much a farewell and celebration of the departing host, but it was not live. Rather, at the beginning of the show, which aired Friday, April 14, as he and Kelly Ripa sat down, it was revealed that the episode had been “previously recorded.”

In addition to guest Dr. Jill Biden, the episode featured a look back at many of his moments on the show over the years. (Seacrest first joined Ripa for the morning talk show in 2017.) And Ripa made sure to thank Seacrest “for being wonderful, for being an original, authentic addition to this show. You are forever our family,” she told him. “We will never say goodbye to you. We will only say see you soon and I love you.”

After the two hugged, Seacrest then acknowledged he’s “a very lucky man. I want you all to know, it’s not lost on me how fortunate I am. Fortunate to have had the seat next to you, Kel, for six years. You’re incomparable, there’s no one like you. Fortunate to have this job where I get to talk and laugh and screw things up and do all those things you just saw. Fortunate to connect with viewers across America and Canada as well.”

He continued, “I’ve spent my entire career talking — talking on the radio, talking on television. Words are my bread and butter, it’s my wheelhouse, but today, it’s hard to put into words how deeply I’ve appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day to try and deliver a smile or a laugh or two. I’m honored to be part of this family. I’m blessed with so many memories. I was refreshed of many of those memories moments ago. I will cherish, I will relish those memories. I’ll relive those memories forever.”

Seacrest announced in February that he would be leaving the show. “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” he said during the February 16 episode.

It was then announced that Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, will be joining her, with their first episode together airing April 17. Among the guests for the premiere week of Live with Kelly and Mark are Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Scott Foley, J. Smith-Cameron, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.