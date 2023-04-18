Charlie Sheen Reunites With Chuck Lorre for Max Comedy ‘How to Be a Bookie’

Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen in 'How to Be a Bookie'
How to Be a Bookie

Two men are mending fences as Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre are gearing up to reunite for Max‘s How to Be a Bookie. Sheen has been cast in the upcoming Max comedy series co-created by Lorre, according to Deadline.

The duo previously teamed up for CBS‘s long-running show Two and a Half Men which Sheen memorably departed in 2011 after an eight-year stint as playboy bachelor Charlie Harper. The sitcom which costarred Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones went through a bit of a rough patch upon Sheen’s exit which also included a falling out between the actor and Lorre.

How to Be a Bookie will be led by comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco and will reportedly feature Sheen in a recurring role for the single-camera comedy hailing from Warner Bros. Television. No official statements about Sheen’s casting have been made by Max at this time.

The new role is just one of a few for Sheen who is gearing up for a TV comeback with the dramedy project Ramble On from Doug Ellin. To say Sheen’s casting is a shock may come as an understatement as some fans may recall that his Two and a Half Men exit revolved around a public meltdown that included verbal attacks aimed at Lorre.

The situation ultimately led to Sheen’s firing from the show and a lawsuit against Lorre and WBTV that was eventually settled. Since then, Sheen has taken responsibility for his actions and expressed remorse over his two and a Half Men exit. It seems amends have been made with this latest turn of events.

How to Be a Bookie is co-written and co-created by Lorre and is about a veteran bookie played by Maniscalco who struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, coworkers, and a lifestyle that carries him all around Los Angeles.

Stay tuned for more on Sheen’s potential casting and additional news regarding the series as How to Be a Bookie takes shape at Max.

How to Be a Bookie, Series Premiere, TBA, Max

