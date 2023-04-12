Max is teaming up with Chuck Lorre to expand The Big Bang Theory universe in a new comedy series that’s currently in development under Lorre’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Plot details on the project are currently under wraps at this time. Lorre is attached to the title as an executive producer via Chuck Lorre Productions. The new show will mark the creative’s second collaboration with Max and WBTV. Lorre and Nick Bakay are currently in production on a new Max Original comedy titled How to Be a Bookie which stars Sebastian Maniscalco.

This yet-to-be-titled series would be the second spinoff derived from the original Big Bang Theory series following the prequel, Young Sheldon. Both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon aired on CBS with both available to stream on Max in the U.S., although the prequel’s current sixth season is not yet on the platform as it continues airing on CBS.

The Big Bang Theory first debuted on CBS in 2007 and was the number-one comedy in the world when it finished its 12-season run in 2019. It delivered 279 episodes and is the longest-running multi-camera series in television history. Winning ten Emmys and receiving 55 nominations, The Big Bang Theory has solidified its spot in the television pop culture zeitgeist. Meanwhile, Young Sheldon began its run ten years later in 2017 with original series star Jim Parsons narrating as adult Sheldon Cooper.

Only time will tell if this new project is a sequel spinoff, merely set in the same world, or another prequel. Stay tuned for details as the exciting new title takes shape at Max. And relive every hilarious moment from The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon anytime on Max.

