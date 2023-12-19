Could a Two and a Half Men reunion be on the cards? Jon Cryer isn’t ruling out the possibility, especially now that the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, and lead star, Charlie Sheen, have patched up their differences.

Speaking to ETOnline, Cryer, who played Alan Harper on all 262 episodes of the hit CBS sitcom, said of a potential reunion, “I’m not going to rule anything out, but I haven’t talked to Charlie.”

“I’m really glad they made up,” he continued, referring to Lorre and Sheen putting their past problems behind them. “I can only say for Chuck, clearly. He has the enormous relief of somebody who’s been able to rekindle a friendship that was really meaningful to him.”

Lorre and Sheen had publicly fallen out with one another towards the end of Two and a Half Men, and the tensions have lingered in the years since the show ended. However, the pair recently reunited for Lorre’s new Max comedy series, Bookie, where Sheen appeared playing a version of himself.

“It was really healing. It really felt good. It felt like we were closing the book on some horrible times, and we had a good time,” Lorre said in a previous interview with TVLine.

“[Lorre] and Charlie were very, very close for the first few years of Two and a Half Men and that they’ve managed to reconcile is really lovely,” Cryer added. “I have not spoken to Charlie. I don’t know that he knows my number anymore. But anything could happen.”

For now, though, Cryer, who won two Emmys for his role as Alan Harper, is focused on his new NBC sitcom, Extended Family. In the show, Cryer plays Jim Kearney, a happily divorced dad who lives with his ex-wife (Abigail Spencer) and their kids as she starts dating a new guy (Donald Faison).

“We shot the pilot of this show almost two years ago because it’s taken this crazy winding path,” Cryer told ET. “We all love it so much, and we all cared about it so much… We could not be more thrilled for America to finally get a chance to see it.”

Extended Family is set to premiere on December 23 on NBC before moving to its regular timeslot on January 2.

Extended Family, Series Premiere, Saturday, December 23, 8/7c, (Time-slot premiere Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 8:30/7:30c, NBC)