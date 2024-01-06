‘Bookie’ Renewed for Season 2 at Max

Max is betting big on Bookie, renewing the Sebastian Maniscalco-led comedy for a second season.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Max listened to their gut, paid the juice, and let it ride on season two of Bookie,” co-creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay said in a press release about the renewal.

“The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand and we’re looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO programming head of comedy series at HBO and Max.

And Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, said, “There’s no doubt that Chuck and Nick’s Bookie won big this season as they took us on a hilarious ride into the underbelly of illegal sports gambling, featuring a cast led by another dynamic duo: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey. I’m looking forward to watching more of their antics in season two. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thanks to our partners at Max.”

The series, whose eight-episode first season ended in December 2022, stars Maniscalco as veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny as he struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling.

“Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts — all while making plenty of risky bets of his own,” Max adds in a synopsis. “Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.”

Bookie made headlines last year for reuniting Lorre with Charlie Sheen, who guest-starring role in Season 1 came years after his falling-out with Lorre during the run of Two and a Half Men. And Bookie’s series premiere had another surprise for Two and a Half Men fans: Angus T. Jones, who played Sheen’s onscreen nephew in the CBS sitcom, cameoed as Sheen’s character’s poker buddy in that first episode.

