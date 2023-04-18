‘Galaxy Quest’ TV Series in Development at Paramount+

Sam Rockwell, Alan Rickman, Tim Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Sigourney Weaver, and Tony Shalhoub in 'Galaxy Quest'
If you love comedy with your sci-fi and are a fan of the 1999 cult film Galaxy Quest, you’re in luck: There might be a new version coming soon.

Paramount+ and Paramount Television Studios have a live-action TV series adaptation of Galaxy Quest in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film followed the cast of a fictional cult TV show who end up drawn into a real interstellar conflict by aliens who think the series is actually an accurate documentary.

So far, Mark Johnson, as well as his Gran Vi Productions banner, is the only executive producer part of this potential series; he also exec produced the original movie. The film starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, and Daryl Mitchell.

This won’t be the first time that we’ve at least almost gotten a Galaxy Quest TV series. Paramount TV, with Amazon, had one in the works in 2015, with multiple people from the original film — writer Robert Gordon, Johnson, and director Dean Parisot — set to be involved. It never moved any further; after Rickman passed away, Rockwell said that would be “a hard void to fill” on Chris Hardwick’s podcast.

If this Galaxy Quest TV series does move past the development stage and does happen, it would bring another sci-fi space series to Paramount+. The streaming service already has the more serious Star Trek Universe, which includes several series (such as Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds) and the upcoming Section 31 movie event (starring Michelle Yeoh).

This wouldn’t be the first TV adaptation of a film on Paramount+. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel to the 1978 movie, is currently dropping new episodes, while Fatal Attraction (based on the 1987 film) premieres April 30.

With it still in the early stages of the process, we’ll have to wait for details about what the series would consist of, casting, and more.

