‘Night Court’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

NBC has renewed Night Court for a third season.

The announcement comes a little over one month after the Night Court Season 2 finale aired on Tuesday, March 26. The episode saw original cast member Marsha Warfield return for a third time as Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) let the former bailiff host her wedding in the courtroom.

The episode also guest starred John Larroquette‘s former co-star on The John Larroquette Show, Gigi Rice, as the sister of OG character Christine Sullivan, Katie. Christine was played by the late Markie Post. Her reference in the Season 2 finale marked the first time the character got a tribute in the reboot.

In the new Night Court, the eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson), as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. She convinced Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to return to his old stomping grounds as a night court defense attorney.

As NBC describes of the multi-cam comedy, “Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.”

According to NBC, Night Court ranks as NBC’s No. 1 primetime comedy in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo. The second season, executive produced by Dan Rubin, Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, and John Larroquette, has reached 24 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms to date.

Rauch previously told TV Insider that if the show were to be renewed for Season 3, the guest stars seen in Season 2 could “definitely” come back. Some of those guest actors included Rauch’s Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar, Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby, Dave Foley, original series recurring guest stars Brent Spiner and Annie O’Donnell (the Wheelers), and more.

Night Court also stars Lacretta, India de Beaufort, and Nyambi Nyambi. Warner Bros. Television produces in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Night Court, Seasons 1 & 2 Available Now, Peacock