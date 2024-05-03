Joe Scarborough Surprises Wife Mika Brzezinski With Heart-Melting Birthday Gift Live on Air

Mika Brzezinski got a huge surprise on Thursday’s (May 2) episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe when her husband and co-host, Joe Scarborough, abruptly stopped the show to present her with a sweet birthday gift.

In the clip, which the official Morning Joe X account posted online, Brzezinski introduces a segment featuring Dan Kilcoyne, the President and CEO of Mini Melts Ice Cream. But before she can start interviewing the creator of her favorite snack, Scarborough begins ringing the bell on his desk.

Brzezinski can be heard gasping off-screen before the camera turns back to Scarborough, who says, “Mini Melts. Come on over, Dan.”

Scarborough directs Kilcoyne over to the side of the stage in front of a display hidden behind a sheet. He then asks Brzezinski, who is sitting open-mouthed, to come and join them.

Morning Joe celebrates our own Mika Brzezinski’s birthday with her favorite dessert: Mini melts! Catch the FULL SURPRISE here: https://t.co/BlFnlfPBoi pic.twitter.com/C1v1OsmUh3 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 2, 2024

After pulling the sheet off, Scarborough unveils an entire cart full of Mini Melts. Brzezinski screams in excitement and clasps her hands over her face.

“Oh, my God. You guys, look at the Mini Melts!” Brzezinski says as she runs over to the cart and starts serving herself her favorite cotton candy-flavored Mini Melts.

“So, Joe arranged this whole entire thing,” Kilcoyne reveals. “I mean, the thing with Mini Melts is, we want to make sure we bring moments of joy to everybody, so we brought a big moment of joy for your birthday here today.”

Brzezinski hugs her husband before going back in for more Mini Melts.

Scarborough confirms his wife’s love for the frozen dessert, saying, “I will tell you at night, when she’s half asleep, she’ll go, ‘I need Mini Melts.’ And I’ll go down to the garage and get back up. No, I’m telling you, she’s obsessive about it.”

“But seriously, I do eat a lot of them,” Brzezinsk replies.

“She eats a lot,” Scarborough adds. “One after another after another. I’m telling you this is her favorite.”

Fans seemed to love the moment, with one X user writing, “I watched this morning and sobbed with joy, just watched another 3 times and sobbed. Great surprise.”

“Love these two … and cotton candy minis,” said another.

“So fun. First, Joe leaves her alone at the table while inviting everyone else to come along and then Mika sees the counter and just just jumps in and starts serving everyone. Hilarious!” added another commenter.

One fan wrote, “This was FUN! Joe ringing the bell! Surprise mini melts! Good job Joe.”

“That bell is as loud as a gong bell. Poor Mika. Happy birthday Mika mini melts. What a fun surprise,” added another.

Scarborough and Brzezinski got engaged in early 2017 during a trip to Antibes, France. They married on November 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C. The couple have hosted Morning Joe together since the show’s inception in 2007.

In addition to the Mini Melts surprise, the Morning Joe staff presented Brzezinski with a birthday cake, balloons, and cupcakes and sang her “Happy Birthday.”

