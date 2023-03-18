“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger!” is a phrase you may hear sooner rather than later as Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ have greenlit Good Burger 2, a follow-up film to 1997’s Good Burger with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell poised to reprise their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed. The surprise announcement was made during the March 17 broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The sequel will follow Dexter and original cashier Ed as they reunite in the present day at the fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. Production for the film is set to begin in May with a premiere date slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+. Good Burger is based on the sketch from Nickelodeon’s comedy series All That, which featured Thompson and Mitchell.

In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. As a result, Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms, giving him his old job back. Working alongside a new crew, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet while also putting the fate of Good Burger at risk.

As fans will recall, the original sketch that aired on All That in 1994 centered around the fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier Ed. Thompson appeared in early sketches alongside Mitchell but didn’t originally play Dexter Reed until later on. The feature film Good Burger was released worldwide on July 25, 1997, by Paramount Pictures. Since then, Mitchell reprised his role as Ed in 2019 for Nickelodeon’s All That revival and appeared alongside Thompson for a recent Saturday Night Live sketch based on their characters from Kenan & Kel.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them,” Thompson shared in a statement surrounding the movie order.

Added Mitchell, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Good Burger 2 is penned by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert who will also executive produce the project. Phil Traill will direct, while James III is engaged as a writer for the movie. Production for the film is being overseen by Nickelodeon Studios and is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production.

