Euphoria creator Sam Levinson‘s latest HBO series, The Idol, has debuted its official trailer, which showcases Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp as its central characters as pop stars.

“When’s was the last truly-f******-nasty, nasty, bad pop girl?” someone says as the trailer opens up, showcasing Rose Depp in some steamy shots as troubled pop star Jocelyn. The footage above shows the chaos of being a pop star, the excess partying, and her character getting tangled with Tedros (played by The Weeknd).

“After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America,” per the official logline. “Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

Alongside The Weekend and Depp, the series also stars Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

Executive producers alongside Levinson include The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, Francesca Orsi said upon the show’s order in late 2021. “Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

The series will be directed and written by Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim and produced in partnership with A24.

The Idol, Series Premiere, June 4, Sunday, HBO