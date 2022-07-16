‘The Idol’ Trailer Teases The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp’s Twisted Love Story (VIDEO)

Get ready for one wild ride as the teaser for HBO and A24’s buzzy new drama The Idol has arrived, offering viewers a glimpse into the “sick and twisted” vision of Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson.

Co-created by The Weeknd, Levinson, and Reza Fahim, The Idol is set to debut soon according to the first look which teases a racy love story against the backdrop of Los Angeles. The show is situated within the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult (The Weeknd).

As the promo teases, he’ll develop a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol played by Lily-Rose Depp. In the teaser’s title cards, viewers are promised “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” and risque snapshots from the series validate the statement.

Directed by Amy Seimetz, best known for The Girlfriend Experience and Atlanta among others, she helms all six installments of The Idol as well as executive-produces alongside Levinson, The Weeknd, and Fahim. Other executive producers include writer Joe Epstein, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Nick Hall, Sara E. White, and Aaron Gilbert.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, Francesca Orsi said upon the show’s order in late 2021. “Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

Don’t miss the drama for yourself, stay tuned for details on The Idol‘s arrival at HBO and catch the teaser, below, for a first look.

The Idol, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO