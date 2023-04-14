Hey, Trivia and Puzzles Fans! Check Out TV Insider’s New Games & Quizzes Section

TV Insider is proud to present its brand new Games & Quizzes section!

Our new vertical is perfect for fans of game shows such as Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, as well as those who enjoy playing crossword puzzles and trivia! That’s right, alongside focused news about your favorite game shows, we also have new quizzes for you to play every Tuesday and new TV-focused crossword puzzles every Friday. The best part: they’re all completely free to play!

You can find the section in the navigation at the top of the TV Insider homepage under “Games.” See below:

Try out our latest crossword puzzle centered on soap operas in honor of the 60th anniversary of General Hospital and the 50th anniversary of The Young And The Restless.

Perhaps you fancy trivia; then try your hand at our “Who Said It?” games, where you must match the quote with the character. Our latest edition features the best quotes from Stranger Things. There are also Personality Quizzes that can tell you which Disney Channel or Grey’s Anatomy character matches you the most.

If you want more trivia, you can check out our partner site, Remind, to play the daily pop quiz for a chance to win a prize every week.

Stressed out? Have Alex Trebek give you a little audio nudge of encouragement with our Jeopardy! soundboard.

Check out all our Games & Quizzes section has to offer! And be sure to check in every Tuesday and Friday for new crosswords and quizzes.