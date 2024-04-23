All that small-town romantic drama we love so much isn’t wrapping up anytime soon. Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), Jack (Martin Henderson), Doc (Tim Matheson), Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), and the rest of the residents of Virgin River will continue to experience highs and lows in the highly-anticipated sixth season.

Virgin River, based on Robyn Carr’s novels, has become one of Netflix’s biggest feel-good hits. The series was renewed for Season 6 in May 2023, and fans have been wondering about a possible release date, who’s returning, and what’s going on with the spinoff. Scroll down to get the latest news about Virgin River Season 6.

When is Virgin River Season 6 coming out?

Virgin River Season 6 does not have a release date yet. The Netflix series started production on the sixth season in February 2024. The show films in the Vancouver area.

“It’s official! Virgin River season 6 is back in production!” the show’s official Instagram page captioned a February 22 photo of Breckenridge and Henderson.

Since filming will take several months, a 2024 release date is not happening. Deadline reported that Virgin River Season 6 won’t debut until 2025.

Who is returning for Virgin River Season 6?

You can expect your other Virgin River favorites to return for Season 6 along with Breckenridge and Henderson. Additional cast members for Season 6 include Matheson as Doc, Hollingsworth as Brady, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Zibby Allen as Brie, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Marco Grazzini as Mike, Mark Ghanimé as Cameron, Kai Bradbury as Denny, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, and Kandyse McClure as Kaia.

Who plays Mel’s dad?

John Allen Nelson plays Mel’s dad, Everett Reid, who was introduced in the Season 5 Christmas special. Prior to the reveal, fans had speculated about the identity of Mel’s father — and many thought her dad was Doc! At the end of Season 5, Everett had something very important to tell Mel. But we won’t find out what until Season 6.

“He’s hinting at something that will make their relationship more complicated, so we’ll say it’s negative,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told EW.

Smith also teased to Deadline that Season 6 will explore “who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today.”

What will Virgin River Season 6 be about?

Season 6 will be a season of growth for Mel, Jack, and other citizens of Virgin River. The show will pick up “deeper into springtime” after Season 5’s Christmas special. “Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s farm into their ultimate dream home,” Smith told Tudum.

Smith also teased to Deadline that Season 6 may feature some weddings. Will Mel and Jack finally make it down the aisle? “We’ll have to see. it seems like it’s a great opportunity for a wedding season, doesn’t it?” Smith said.

The sixth season will continue Doc’s health journey as he deals with macular degeneration. At the end of Season 5, Doc decided to participate in a medical trial.

“I think with Season 6, we’re getting to see Doc and Hope in a place that we haven’t really gotten to see them before, which is healthy,” Smith said. “I think from the first season when Hope had heart issues and then her traumatic brain injury and his macular degeneration, it felt like an opportunity to see something different in a season where they’re both thriving and healthy. So he’ll get a good prognosis out of it, but other challenges will arise.”

On a completely different note, Hollingsworth told TV Insider that Virgin River will be leaning into romance in an even bigger way in Season 6. “I think I can say that we’ve definitely turned up the heat in Season 6,” the actor said. “I think all characters can fall under this umbrella. After watching Season 6, you might need a cold shower. I can say that without giving too much away.”

He added, “I’m going to cryptically say this: I think people will be very happy with how the show is returning to its roots of the relationship-driven show.” So, is there hope for Brie and Brady? “I think you can look forward to Brie and Brady crossing paths a few times,” Hollingsworth noted.

Will there be a Virgin River Season 7?

Netflix hasn’t renewed the show Season 7 yet, but the Virgin River team is hopeful about another installment. “I’m not aware of it being the final season. Hopefully, we’ll get more,” Breckenridge told Deadline in November 2023.

Smith added, “There’s no plans of wrapping anything up. I think, as long as these characters are living, there are always going to be stories to tell, and that’s an incredible opportunity for any showrunner.”

What is the Virgin River spinoff about?

The Virgin River universe is expanding and will be exploring the past. A Virgin River prequel is in the works, Deadline first reported. The series will dive into the backstory of Mel’s parents, Sarah and Everett. Virgin River’s sixth season will begin to explore their past with young Everett and Sarah in flashbacks.

The actors playing young Everett and Sarah have not been announced yet but casting is underway. They will be featured as guest stars in Season 6. Smith, Virgin River’s current showrunner, is writing the prequel.

Virgin River, Season 6, TBD, Netflix