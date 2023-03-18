Who Said It? ‘Stranger Things’ Edition (QUIZ)

Kaila Stang
1 Comment
ST3-Production-Still-1
Netflix

“Friends don’t lie.”

That is just one of the many iconic quotes that come from everybody’s favorite science fiction horror series, Stranger Things. But the question is, do you remember which character said it? Was it Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) or Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) that said this classic Stranger Things quote?

We know we’re in for a wait for the fifth season of our favorite science fiction horror series to premiere on Netflix, so while we wait, why not take a look back at some of its more memorable lines? We’ve put together a Stranger Things quiz with some to help tide you over until the final season drops. So, put your knowledge to the test, and see if you guess which character said each phrase. (Warning: At least one is a heartbreaker.)

Stranger Things, Seasons 1-4, Streaming Now, Netflix

Stranger Things - Netflix

Stranger Things where to stream

Stranger Things

