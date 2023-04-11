Which Character From a Disney Channel Series Are You?

Disney Channel

For those of us that grew up in the ‘90s and 2000s, the Disney Channel was most likely a staple channel in your household. It was the first channel that you could claim as truly being yours.

From tracing the (cringes with pain) old Disney Channel logo with a glow stick to rushing back to the couch for crossover episodes, we wanted to be or be friends with our favorite characters. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody made causing mayhem with your sibling look fun and worth the consequences. We wished for summer to never end and for our pet to be a secret agent like Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb. Wizards of Waverly Place brought magic to our fingertips.

The channel that raised a generation is celebrating 40 years of being on air April 18. The past four decades wouldn’t have been the same without Disney Channel. It created characters we can still see a bit of ourselves in.

It wasn’t easy but we narrowed the list down to six of the most popular Disney Channel series from the early 2000s so you can figure out which character you are. We also dare you to watch your favorite old Disney Channel series again as an adult. Maybe you’ll find someone new to relate to and remember why the channel meant so much to you.

