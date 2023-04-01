10 Unforgettable ‘General Hospital’ Moments From the Past 60 Years

Break Out the bubbly for General Hospital’s 60th anniversary. It’s the longest-running soap opera on U.S. television and has won more Daytime Emmys for outstanding drama than any other soap.

That impressive history, though, makes choosing its unforgettable moments pretty tough. The Spencer and Quartermaine families have ruled over GH since the 1970s, and super couple Luke and Laura shot GH into the ratings stratosphere for most of the ’80s, most notably with their 1981 wedding, still the most watched soap opera hour ever.

