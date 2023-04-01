10 Unforgettable ‘General Hospital’ Moments From the Past 60 Years

The best moments from 'General Hospital'
ABC
Break Out the bubbly for General Hospital’s 60th anniversary. It’s the longest-running soap opera on U.S. television and has won more Daytime Emmys for outstanding drama than any other soap.

That impressive history, though, makes choosing its unforgettable moments pretty tough. The Spencer and Quartermaine families have ruled over GH since the 1970s, and super couple Luke and Laura shot GH into the ratings stratosphere for most of the ’80s, most notably with their 1981 wedding, still the most watched soap opera hour ever.

This an excerpt from TV Insider's April issue.

Anthony Geary and Genie Francis getting married - 'General Hospital'
ABC

1. Luke and Laura’s Wedding (1981)

Most of the residents of Port Charles attended the nuptials of Luke and Laura (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis). And 30 million (!) viewers also RSVP’d to witness the ceremony, which included highlights like Helena Cassadine (real-life superfan Elizabeth Taylor) putting a curse on the newlyweds, and the bride’s ex-husband, Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), catching the tossed bouquet!

Leslie Charleson-'General Hospital'
ABC

2. Lesley Slaps Monica (1980)

Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) had an affair with Lesley Webber’s (Denise Alexander) husband Rick and claimed he was the father of her baby. After it came out that Rick was not the father, and Monica kept it secret, Lesley delivered one of soaps’ most awesome slaps.

Maurice Benard-'General Hospital'
ABC

3. Lily Dies in an Explosion (1996)

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) committed himself to pregnant wife Lily, prompting his true love Brenda to marry Jax. Just as newlyweds Brenda and Jax toasted their union, Lily was killed by a car bomb.

Jane Elliot, David Lewis-'General Hospital'
ABC

4. Edward Fakes a Heart Attack (1980)

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) told her “dying” father Edward (David Lewis) that she’d get him his pills if he tore up the will that disinherited her. Edward refused and flatlined. Psyche! He was faking, and Tracy failed his test.

John Reilly, Sharon Wyatt-'General Hospital'
ABC

5. Sean and Tiffany Wed (1988)

Lawman Sean Donely (John Reilly) and bride Tiffany Hill (Sharon Wyatt) were having a spat at the altar. After the officiant referred to Tiffany, a former B-movie star, by her birth name — “Elsie Mae Crumholz” — tension instantly turned to unbridled laughter.

Robyn Richards - 'General Hospital'
ABC

6. B.J. Donates Her Heart to Cousin Maxie (1994)

Maxie Jones (Robyn Richards) was in dire need of a heart transplant. One came through when her cousin B.J. was declared brain-dead in a bus crash. After the operation, B.J.’s dad, Tony Jones (Brad Maule), listened to his daughter’s heart beating in Maxie’s chest.

Anthony Geary and Jacklyn Zeman of 'General Hospital'
ABC

7. Bobbie Tries to Trap Scotty (1979)

Fans hated Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), an ex-hooker turned nurse, when she schemed to trap Scotty (Kin Shriner) into marriage and ship Laura off to reform school! Her efforts were exposed, but audiences soon started to root for Bobbie anyway.

John Beradino and Rachel Ames - 'General Hospital'
ABC

8. Audrey Marries Steve (1977)

Dr. Steve Hardy (John Beradino) was all work and no play until flight attendant/nurse Audrey March (Rachel Ames) came along and stole his heart. The couple were married to each other three different times and were parted only by death when Steve — and Beradino — passed away in 1996.

Michael Sutton - 'General Hospital'
ABC

9. Stone Dies From HIV/AIDS Complications (1995)

GH combined entertainment and education by shining a light on HIV and AIDS. Former street kid Stone Cates (Michael Sutton) had contracted the virus from an ex-girlfriend who used drugs. Dr. Steve Hardy dispensed both medical information and compassion.

Ian Buchana and Finola Hughes of 'General Hospital'
ABC

10. Nurses Ball Tango (2013)

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) tripped the light fantastic by performing the tango in the 1980s. When the annual on-air Nurses Ball fundraiser and talent show returned in 2013, Duke and Anna took to the stage and showed that their moves — and the magic — were still there.

