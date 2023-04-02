Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! Subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Today is a beautiful day to find out which of Grey’s Anatomy‘s new surgical residents you are.

At the beginning of Season 19, we were introduced to five new surgical interns: Dr. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane), Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), Dr. Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), Dr. Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), and Dr. Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd). Although fans have already been trying to make the M.A.G.I.C (Meredith, Alex, George, Izzy, Cristina) connection between these two sets of characters, there’s no denying that these new interns have kicked off the season with a fresh new start.

There’s Mika, whose sense of humor sometimes gets her in trouble, and Blue, who is competitive to a fault. Lucas is considered the “black sheep” of his family (the Shepherds, yes, those Shepherds), and Jules isn’t afraid to break the rules in order to do what’s right. And let’s not forget Simone, who is basically the new Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

But the real question is, which new surgical resident are you? Take the quiz below to find out.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC