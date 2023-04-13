Should ‘Jeopardy!’ Get Rid of Contestant Interviews? (POLL)

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! has been around for almost 60 years, much of which as the premiere quiz show on television. However, a portion of its tried and proven format has been scrutinized as a product of a bygone era, according to former Jeopardy! champion Buzzy Cohen and recent 2-day champ Lisa Sriken.

Indeed, Sirken admitted that she was “thrilled” to lose just so she didn’t have to do any more contestant interviews. Her confession has reopened the door of conversation on that “excruciating” topic, sparking Cohen to share his views on the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast which he hosts alongside show producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss.

“ I get it, and it is fun, and it’s great to get to know the contestants,” Cohen said. “It just feels, I don’t know, there’s something, it breaks up the game a little bit, and maybe that’s good, maybe it allows some contestants a break to get back into it… Here’s what I’m going to say. It definitely feels like it’s a little bit of a relic of a bygone game show era. And, does it fit in with the Michael Davies ‘Jeopardy! is a sport’ ethos, is my question. I mean, you don’t stop and in the middle of a soccer game interview the players and ask them, like, you know, what their favorite pizza topping is.”

Despite being a trivia game show, executive producer Michael Davies and host Ken Jennings see the game more as a sport. Foss, however, is of a different opinion, saying the segment gets audiences to connect with the contestants better. It’s also the only time the host actually gets to talk to those participating in the show.

“I get that [but] I love nostalgia,” she said. “I think there’s something to be said for keeping some things the same. That’s the glory of Jeopardy!: 61 clues and responses, and a little anecdote in between.”

The ex-Tournament of Champions host made it clear that he did not propose for Jeopardy! to eliminate the contestant interviews. However, previous super champion Jennings has admitted that during his record-breaking 74-game win, he made up some things about himself because he ran out of anecdotes to tell.

