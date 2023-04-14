Part of why it’s going to be so hard to say goodbye to Barry when it ends (the fourth and final season premieres Sunday, April 16, with two episodes), other than how fantastic it is, is because it’s filled with so many good scenes and memorable moments. It’s hard for us to pick our favorites, but how about the cast?

Bill Hader, who not only stars as the titular character but is also co-creator, writer, and director of the HBO comedy, looks back at the oner (a continuous shot designed to look like one take) he directed where Sarah Goldberg (who plays Sally Reed) walks in in the Season 3 premiere. “That was really fun. That was the first day of shooting, Season 3, first day after the pandemic. A lot of us hadn’t seen each other in a year and a half, two years,” he recalls to TV Insider. “When we got it, everybody applauded, and that was it for the day, and we all just kind of were like elated — ‘we’re off to a great start.'”

Anthony Carrigan’s (Noho Hank) memory also includes Hader in the director’s chair: his first day on set, which he called “incredibly special.” That was also Hader’s first day directing and acting in Barry, Carrigan says, “and so we were kind of in the same boat. But we just immediately fell into this rhythm with each other where it was this playground where I was allowed to be as weird as I wanted to be and take all these risks, and Bill was all for it.” And a bonus? “I didn’t die in the first episode.”

Goldberg goes back to performing Shakespeare in Season 1. “The outtake episode you could air of that episode would really rival the one that made it on the air. There were so many hilarious scenes,” she shares.

Stephen Root’s (Fuches) is one of the most memorable episodes of the series: “ronny/lily.” At one point, the young girl bites his character’s face, and “everything about Fuches that you would know comes from [that moment]. He just goes, ‘What are you?!’ That is probably where Fuches changes more than anything else to ‘I don’t know what’s going on; I’m going to have to go find out.’”

Henry Winkler’s (Gene Cousineau) answer is the sweetest: “Favorite memory was the very first scene that we ever shot in the theater all the way to the last scene in 2023. I loved every morsel, every millimeter, every frame of doing this show.”

Watch the full video above for more from Hader, Winkler, Goldberg, Carrigan, Root, and Robert Wisdom (Jim Moss) sharing their favorite memories from filming the dark comedy.

Barry, Fourth and Final Season Premiere (two episodes), Sunday, April 16, 10/9c, HBO