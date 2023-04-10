NBC Renews ‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’

Criminals in New York should keep being worried.

NBC has renewed SVU (for Season 25), Law & Order (for Season 23), and Organized Crime (for Season 4). The three series will return to the network’s lineup for the 2023-2024 season. This comes after SVU had previously been renewed for three seasons back in February 2020, making this the first time in a while its fate was unknown (though very likely). Law & Order and Organized Crime, on the other hand, each were picked up season-to-season. New episodes, like the rest of NBC’s lineup, are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming, in a statement. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

Added Dick Wolf (whose One Chicago franchise was also all renewed), “I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

All three Law & Order shows rank among broadcast’s top 15 dramas in the 18-49 demo (L+7) and have reached nearly 50 million viewers across NBC and peacock for the 2022-2023 season. SVU is the network’s #1 show for the season-to-date across all platforms (L+35).

This news come after NBC previously renewed Quantum Leap, La Brea, and Night Court for the 2023-2024 season. The network also moved Found from its midseason schedule this winter to next fall.